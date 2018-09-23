Open For Business

ART

Chef-restaurateur Beppe De Vito's new contemporary restaurant, Art, takes over its predecessor Osteria Art.

The produce-driven menu consists of dishes like Veal Belly, Sweetbreads, Hedgehog Mushrooms and Gorgonzola ($42++), a four-hour slow-cooked veal, crisp fried sweetbreads with chamomile and ginger powder crumbs, cremizola, spice jus, pickled wild mushroom pesto and 20-year-old balsamic vinegar.

The Red Prawn, Foie Gras, Blood Orange and Seaweed ($28++) is a dish of Sicilian red prawn tartare that offers notes of citrus, olive oil, paprika, seaweed and black sesame.

The dessert menu features the Almond Magnum ($18++) - a half-Magnum held up by an edible ice-cream stick made of sable cookies, with layers of almond chocolate, almond sponge, dark chocolate ganache and raspberry heart encased in a dark chocolate coat.

On top of the a la carte menu, the restaurant also has a selection of tasting menus (three courses: $68++, five courses: $98++ to $198++). It also has a Power Lunch Menu ($38++) for those in the Central Business District.

Where: 01-01, 55 Market Street Open: Noon to 2.30pm (Mondays to Fridays), 6.30 to 10.30pm (Mondays to Saturdays) Info: Call 6877-6933, e-mail book@artrestaurant.sg or go to www.artrestaurant.sg or www.facebook.com/artrestaurantsg

TEPPAN NO HOSHI



The yakisoba (from $12.80) is topped with ingredients such as pork, beef, seafood or omelette. Go for the special flavour (above), which includes beef, pork and seafood. PHOTO: TEPPAN NO HOSHI



Ramen Champion has opened a new brand, Teppan No Hoshi, at Bugis+, offering a variety of Osaka classics such as okonomiyaki, modanyaki (or modern-yaki), yakisoba and ramen and popular Japanese snacks.

The restaurant also serves a variety of side dishes (from $9.80) such as mentaiko tonpei yaki, ikayaki and buta kimchi.

For its okonomiyaki (from $12.80), sliced cabbage, instead of the chopped version, is used for a crunchier texture.

The yakisoba (from $12.80) is topped with ingredients such as pork, beef, seafood or omelette. Go for the special flavour, which includes beef, pork and seafood.

To celebrate its opening, it is holding a series of promotions. Today, the restaurant will be doing a one-for-one pork yakisoba promotion.

Where: 04-10 Bugis+, 201 Victoria Street Open: 11am to 10.30pm (Mondays to Fridays), 10.30am to 10pm (Saturdays) and 10.30am to 10.30pm (Sundays) Info: Call 6238-1011 or go to ramenchampion.com.sg or www.facebook.com/ramenchampionsingapore

BAR CICHETI



Saccheti Beetroot Pasta with sweet potato, pumpkin and aceto balsamico. PHOTO: BAR CICHETI



Bar Cicheti is the sister restaurant of five-year-old Cicheti in Kandahar Street, and is devoted to handmade pasta and globally sourced wine.

The 45-seater is housed in a Peranakan-tiled shophouse in the Keong Saik dining enclave. Taking centre stage is the fully open kitchen where diners can watch chef Lim Yew Aun and his team prepare each dish.

The handmade pasta dishes offer gluten-free and vegetarian options as well as two seasonal meat and fish selections. They come in small ($15++ to $22++) and regular ($22++ to $34++) plates.

Highlights include Mafalde Pasta with maitake mushroom, cheese broth and truffle salsa; Saccheti Beetroot Pasta with sweet potato, pumpkin and aceto balsamico; and Papardelle Pasta with spinach, ragu and aged parmesan.

Among the starters ($9++ to $25++) are items such as Burratina, which has sea salt, Greek olive oil, burnt onion jam and grilled sourdough. Desserts ($13++ to $15++) include Traditional Tiramisu, Bittersweet Chocolate Budino Torte.

Where: 10 Jiak Chuan Road Open: Noon to 2.30pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 6 to 10.30pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), 11am to 3pm (brunch on Saturdays and Sundays) Info: Call 6789-9806, e-mail eat@barcicheti.com or go to www.barcicheti.com

