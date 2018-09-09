Open For Business

THE COMMUNAL PLACE

This restaurant is where families and friends can spend quality time together. There is no Wi-Fi, for one thing, so everyone will have to talk instead of looking at his phone.

Also, there is no kids' menu - almost every dish can be shared with the little ones, such as Fish & Chips ($15++), Roast Spring Chicken (half a chicken, $18++), Truffle Fries tossed in parmigiano cheese ($10++) and Fried Chicken Drumlets ($13++).

The all-day menu also offers favourites such as Miso Salmon with poached vegetables ($18++, above), Pulled Pork Burger and fries ($15++) and Seafood Bouillabaisse ($15++).

For dessert, try the Chocolate Dome, whose filling is changed regularly to surprise customers.

On weekends and public holidays, it serves brunch with items such as the Three-layer Pancake Tower with berries ($13++).

The place is wheelchair-friendly and has an open-plan layout with ample space to pull up a baby chair or join up tables.

Where: 465 Joo Chiat Road

Open: 11am to 10.30pm (Tuesdays to Thursdays), 11am to 11pm (Fridays and Saturdays), 11am to 10.30pm (Sundays), 11am to 3pm (brunch on weekends and public holidays)

Info: Call 6282-3359 or go to www.facebook.com/thecommunalplace or www.thecommunalplace.com

1927

This rooftop lounge perched atop the restored iconic heritage building housing SO Sofitel Singapore offers glitzy cocktails and a ritzy decor.



PHOTO: 1927



The beverage menu reflects the evolution of the tropical cocktail and is categorised into three broad collections - Equatorial Classics (1930s to 1950s), such as Rum Runner ($22++), Corpse Reviver ($23++) and Three Dots & A Dash ($24++); Contemporary Classics (late 1990s to 2000s), like Greyhound's Tooth ($22++) and Absinthe Colada ($26++); and Contemporary Equatorial (house signatures), with highlights including Tiki Time Bomb ($22++), Beet Me Up Scotty ($23++) and Maybe It's Mapleine ($24++, above).

As for the pub grub and bar bites, there is a Relish menu of Chipotle Poppers, Jerk Chicken, Coco Prawns, Crispy Belly and Beef Po'Boy (from $12++) or all these in a Relish Platter ($40++).

Then there is the Refresh menu of Portobello Carpaccio, Beef Tataki, Snapper Ceviche and Scallop Tartare (from $14++) or all these in a Refresh Platter ($40++).

Where: Level 6 SO Sofitel Singapore, 35 Robinson Road

Open: 5pm to 1am daily

Info: Call 6701-6800, e-mail h8655@sofitel.com or go to www.facebook.com/SoSofitelSingapore

MUYOO+

Muyoo+ describes itself as Singapore's first fresh bread and fruit tea concept. Bread-wise, it has more than 30 selections of Euro soft rolls. Each soft roll is hand-kneaded at Muyoo+'s kitchen daily.



PHOTO: MUYOO+



One highlight is its Fresh Fruit Rainbow and Fairy Wand Series ($3.90 to $4.90 nett), a Euro soft-roll with cream cheese and fruit fillings topped with seasonal fruit such as strawberry (above), mango, green grapes, cherry or peach.

The Savoury Series ($5.90 each) includes Crabby, filled with fresh crabmeat and Italian cheddar cheese.

Then get a fruit tea ($3.50 to $5.50; $1 for add-ons such as cheese cloud, rose cloud, brown sugar pearl and green tea jelly) to complete your meal.

Muyoo+ recommends pairing Strawberry Rainbow Wand with Rose Cloud Ruby Watermelon; Green Grapes Rainbow Wand with Cheese Cloud Green Grapes; Peach Fairy Wand with It's Just Peachy; and Mango Fairy Wand with Mango Mania.

To celebrate its launch, Muyoo+ will be holding promotions such as buy a drink and get one bread free and various discounts. The promotions run till Sept 30.

Where: 01-94 Bedok Mall, 311 New Upper Changi Road

Open: 9am to 11pm daily

Info: Go to www.muyoo.com.sg or www.facebook.com/MuYooSG

• Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg