Open For Business

BAAN YING

Thai restaurant Baan Ying has opened a 126-seat casual dining restaurant on the second floor of Royal Square @ Novena.

It offers the brand's signature home-cooked dishes. Highlights include Isan-styled Grilled Ribeye Steak served with Thai spice red sauce ($28.80++); Laab Moo Tod - Northern Eastern Fried Pork Ball ($12.80++); and Kai Jiew Maha Poo - The Full Of Crab Street Omelette ($48.80++).

Another speciality is the Baan Ying Omelette Rice (above, with or without rice), with 20 choices of toppings - from fish cake and straw mushrooms to soft-shell crab and mussels to Thai basil chicken and United States Angus beef ribeye (80 cents ++ to $16.80++).

Baan Ying, one of eight participating restaurants at this year's Chang Sensory Trails, the annual Thai food festival organised by Chang beer at The Lawn at Marina Bay (Aug 31 to Sept 18), is also working on weekday dinner specials. Where: 02-07 Royal Square @ Novena, 103 Irrawaddy Road Open: 11am to 3pm and 5.30 to 10pm (weekdays), 11am to 10pm (weekends) Info: Call, text or WhatsApp 9111-7852 or go to www.baanying.sg or www.facebook.com/baanyingsg

TOKIDON



PHOTO: TOKIDON



At Tokidon, beef bowls take centre stage. The restaurant fuses traditional Japanese recipes with contemporary flavours in five beef bowls - Gyu Don ($11.90), Truffle Tenderloin Don ($15.90), Wagyu Sukiyaki Don ($17.90), Truffle Wagyu Don (above, $23.90) and Wagyu Misozuke Don ($23.90) - and the Salmon Cha Soba ($16.90). All prices are nett.

The beef bowls feature grade 6 wagyu slices and grade 9 sukiyaki wagyu and all cuts are prepared medium rare. Customers can also choose among cha soba, salad and Japanese rice for their base.

Tokidon's Sunakku menu starts at 3pm, with Wagyu Sliders ($12.90) and Wagyu Bolognese Toast ($9.90), and during happy hour (4 to 9pm), customers can enjoy one-hour free-flow Tori Karaage with an order of 10 beers or five cups of sake.Where: B1-33 Hong Leong Building, 16 Raffles Quay Open: 11am to 9pm (weekdays), closed on weekends Info: Call, text or WhatsApp 9151-9572, e-mail gotbeef@tokidon.com or go to www.tokidon.com 78

ALKOFELIC



PHOTO: 78 ALKOFELIC



Singapore's first dedicated coffee cocktail bar offers classic and signature alcoholic coffee cocktails, premium coffee brews, teas and cold-pressed juices.

Alcoholic coffee mixes (above, $15++) with a uniquely Singaporean flavour include Flying Singaporean (absinthe, XO and coffee); Ice Boozy Alkofee, with tangy and sweet notes (Cointreau, brandy, Kahlua, hot coffee and Irish cream); and Sexy 78 (Patron XO, Kahlua, Baileys and Cointreau).

There are also classic alcoholic coffee drinks ($15++) such as Irish Coffee and Espresso Martini.

The coffee drinks are made from the fresh brews of the day, which vary depending on the beans used - either single-origin beans from Ethiopia or in-house blends.

The bar also offers light bites such as beef wrap and baked pasta and desserts such as apple pie and ice cream ($2.40++ to $14++).Where: 01-01, 6 Purvis Street Open: 8am to 11pm daily Info: Call, text or WhatsApp 9275-9864, e-mail salwin@78alkofelic.com or go to www.facebook.com/78alkofelic

•Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg