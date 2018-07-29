Open For Business

EAT DIM SUM

This new family-friendly restaurant serves dim sum and Cantonese dishes with a touch of local flavours. It is located at The Venue Shoppes in Tai Thong Crescent, a spot that used to be occupied by the old MacPherson Road Market/Jackson Centre.

Heading the kitchen is chef Raymond Sui, who has won awards at the World Championships in Shanghai (2015) and in Hong Kong (2017).

The restaurant serves all-day dim sum ($4.80 to $6.80 nett), with the chef's signature items including steamed shrimp dumpling, steamed prawn dumpling, pan-fried pork and prawn dumpling and salted egg yolk custard bun.

Recommended main dishes are Steamed Cod Fish in Nonya Sauce ($14.80), Deep Fried Prawn with chef's special sauce and cereal ($19.80), Fried Chicken With Vinegar in sweet and sour sauce ($13.80), Braised Needle Noodles (bee tai mak, $8.80) and Superior Seafood White Bee Hoon ($9.80).

Where: 01-01 The Venue Shoppes, 2 Tai Thong Crescent

Open: 11am to 11pm (weekdays) and 10.30am to 11pm (weekends and public holidays)

Info: Call 6242-1315 or go to tinyurl.com/eatdimsum

ROOM FOR MORE

Rather than being an intimidating, sanctum for connoisseurs, the atmosphere at whisky bar Room For More is welcoming.

The menu offers a whirlwind tour of notable distilleries and whisky houses in Scotland, Japan, India, France, Switzerland, Sweden, Germany and the Czech Republic.

The majority of elixirs in the bar's library are available in 30ml shots (from $10) and 60ml double pours (from $18). Selected whiskies are also available at happy-hour prices (Mondays to Thursdays, 3 to 7pm).

Another highlight of Room For More's collection is the curated list of very old vintages - including a Glenlivet 1968 and Glenfarclas 40-Year-Old - and rare bottles from distilleries that are no longer operational, such as Port Ellen Special Release 35-Year-Old.

The bar also offers cocktails, beers and spirits, and light bites (prepared by neighbouring French bistro atout) such as cold cuts and cheeses, sliders and fries.

Only cashless payment methods - such as credit cards, Apple Pay and Alipay - are accepted here.

Where: 40C Harding Road, Dempsey Hill

Open: 3pm to 2am daily

Info: Call 6877-6977, e-mail book@roomformore.sg or go to www.roomformore.sg

TENREN'S TEA

Taiwan's leading tea chain TenRen's Tea opened its first tea outlet in Singapore at Chinatown Point yesterday. The store sells bubble tea, traditional tea, tea leaves and teaware.

The brand uses home-grown ingredients from its own plantations in its drinks.

There is an extensive range of ready-made drinks, including the signature 913 King's Oolong Tea Latte ($3.50 for medium/$4.90 for large), Passion Orange Green Tea ($4/$5.60, above) and Taro Green Tea Latte ($4.70/$6.50). The store also sells snacks and a large selection of oolong tea.

To celebrate the store's opening, there is a buy-one-get-one-free promotion today.

Where: 01-07 Chinatown Point, 133 New Bridge Road

Open: 10am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6909-7375, e-mail furentea@outlook.com or go to tinyurl.com/tenrensing

• Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg