Open For Business

HOUSE OF MU

All-day dining restaurant House of MU in Mohamed Sultan Road is helmed by chef Tyrell Joon, who has worked at the Les Amis group for many years. The menu includes family-style dishes using gastronomic techniques he learnt in French kitchens.

The Mushroom Soup ($9++) is made from slowly simmering button mushrooms for hours, before adding cream, butter and milk to achieve a refined, light texture. The scallops in the Pan-seared Scallops with cauliflower puree and fresh apple ($19++) are cooked sous vide.

The MU-nster Platter ($138++, for three to four diners) is a generous selection of meats cooked in the Josper oven.

The platter, available in other sizes, includes prime cuts of beef steak, grilled chicken, roast lamb, pork tenderloin and herb sausages - all cooked over a combination of Japanese Bincho charcoal and apple wood logs for a smoky flavour.

Where: 11 Mohamed Sultan Road Open: Noon to midnight daily Info: Call 6732-1011, e-mail contact@mu-restaurant.sg or go to www.facebook.com/theHouseofMU

COOKIE MIXX

Cookie Mixx at Ion Orchard has a "you create, we bake" concept which allows customers to create their own cookies, which are then baked on the spot.

The cookies are handmade using premium ingredients and with reduced sugar, no added preservatives and colouring. Danish butter, unbleached flour, Belgium cocoa powder and chocolate chunks, and dried fruit and nuts from the United States are used.

There are eight types of cookies ($6.90 for 100g) and the Belgium Chocolate Chunk is its bestseller. The other flavours are Earl Grey Tea, Cranberry & Oats, Triple Chocolate Chips, Milo Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter Chips, Espresso Almond and Raisins & Multi-grains.

Customers can choose from flavours such as vanilla, Belgium chocolate, espresso Milo and peanut butter crunch, and add toppings which include M&Ms, organic chia seeds, German oat flakes, US dried berries or cherries and macadamia.

The baking process takes about 30 minutes and customers will receive a text message when their orders are ready.

Pre-orders can be made at its website. Collect at the store or opt for delivery.

Customisation starts at $21, with 300g of cookie base and a topping.

Where: B4-70 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn Open: 10am to 10pm daily Info: www.cookiemixx.com.sg or www.facebook.com/cookiemixxsg

TWO HANA

The Seoul Garden Group, a halal-certified Korean restaurant chain that owns brand names such as Seoul Garden Buffet and Seoul Garden Hot Pot, has opened a new Korean-Western cafe at Century Square mall in Tampines.

Two Hana's signatures include Kimchi Mac and Cheese ($9 nett), a crossover of classic macaroni and cheese spiced up with kimchi chunks, coated in crispy breadcrumbs and deep-fried; and Korean Cauliflower Fritters ($8), crispy cauliflower tempura glazed with special housemade sweet and spicy sauce.

Among the mains are Crisp-Battered Pacific Cod and Doenjang Mash ($14), Striploin Bap ($13) and Korean Seafood Ciopinno ($12), with fresh mussels, clams and prawns in creamy tomato soup, which you can soak up with tofu or Two Hana soft rolls filled with kimchi and cheese.

Where: Two Hana, 01-21 Century Square, 2 Tampines Central 5 Open: 8am to 10pm daily Info: Call 6260-4321, e-mail mktg.sg@twohana.com or go to www.facebook.com/TwoHanaSG

• Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg