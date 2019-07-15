On social media: No hanky-panky

NO HANKY-PANKY: Taiwanese television host Dee Hsu's husband, businessman Mike Hsu, was accused last week by the Taiwanese media of cheating on her, but the couple have denied it.

In a move seen as countering the reports, Dee posted several photos of her family visiting the Shanghai Disney Resort recently on social media.

She wrote: "Two years after our last visit to Shanghai Disney Resort, our third daughter has grown taller and able to take all the rides. Meanwhile, I have remained unchanged and am still beautiful! But my beauty can't be compared to the fireworks here, a place where everyone can be happy!"

Dee, 41, and Mike, 48, married in 2005 and they have three daughters - Elly, 13, Lily, 11, and Alice, seven. Dee is known for hosting the talk show Mr Con & Ms Csi (2004 to 2016) with Kevin Tsai.