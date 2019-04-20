On social media: Aaron Kwok is a father again

AARON KWOK IS A FATHER AGAIN: The photo – showing four intertwined hands – says it all. On Thursday, Hong Kong actor-singer Aaron Kwok posted the picture, writing: “Today, I am very happy as it’s a very special day. I would like to share the good news.

“Chantelle (his daughter) now has a sister, our second treasure is healthy, and mummy worked hard. As of today, we will happily (be) a family of four.”

Thanking his fans for their support and good wishes over the years, he added: “I am grateful.”

He did not reveal the name of his second child.

Kwok, 53, married model Moka Fong, 31, in April 2017 and Chantelle was born in September that year.

Kwok, a Best Actor nominee at the recent Hong Kong Film Awards, is taking a hiatus from movie projects to spend more time with his family.

“As a single man, you go to work, come home and, the next day, it’s the same thing. Now, you get up in the morning, you have a family,” he said.