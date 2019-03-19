HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY: Paris Hilton feels she is still Young And Beautiful as one of the songs declared when she rounded up her celebrity pals on Saturday to join her for her birthday party. It came a month late since she had turned 38 on Feb 17.

Posting pictures online of the occasion at an unnamed venue that was dubbed Club Paris, Hilton hammed it up with folk like reality-show queen Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen, who runs a lifestyle portal. In a video posted online, Kardashian is heard saying: "Happy birthday, Paris. Even though your birthday was months ago - this is how she celebrates." "That's how I roll," Hilton sweetly agrees, to which Kardashian notes: "She deserves it." According to People magazine, Hilton wowed her guests with her pole-dancing skills, with Lana Del Rey's 2013 hit Young And Beautiful setting a feel-good, party mood. But there was no new special someone for Hilton - who is busy with her skincare and perfume businesses - spotted in the photos or video. She broke off her 11-month engagement to actor Chris Zylka last year.