BOOST FROM MUM: Did Kaia Gerber achieve a smooth touchdown on the fashion runway because industry folk could not say “no” to her mum, supermodel Cindy Crawford? “

Kaia had some advantages,” said Crawford, 53, in an interview with Net-A-Porter’s weekly digital magazine, PorterEdit.

Crawford is seen in this file photograph with hubby Rande Gerber, daughter Kaia, 17, and son Presley, 19, on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London.

Crawford added: “She is my daughter and people know that. But when people say that I bought her a cover of a magazine, I think, if I was going to buy a cover for someone, it would be me. If I could get someone into a fashion show, I would be getting it for myself.”

Her daughter has modelled for brands such as Versace, Prada and Marc Jacobs, and graced the covers of magazines such as Vogue Paris and Vogue Italia.

But Crawford has intervened to make sure that Kaia will not “crash and burn” on the fashion runway.

“It was a good thing that she couldn’t work on the runway until she was 16. There are laws about that. After that, I couldn’t really hold her back,” she said.

She added: “You hope that all of the advice and guidance and role-modelling that you did sticks. That’s the stage of parenting when you think, ‘Okay, hope you can fly.’”

She knows that social media, absent during her peak years, can make and break models. “It’s like a hungry little beast, an animal that wants more and more. It’s never like, ‘Okay, you’re good.’ And all that Instagram posting also opens models and social media stars up to a new arena of criticism. I can’t believe how hateful people can be.”