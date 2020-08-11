PROUD PAW-RENTS: Actress Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas have a furry addition to their family: a Husky-Australian Shepherd mix named Panda (above, right).

"Our new family portrait. Welcome to the family, Panda," wrote Chopra, 38, adding that the couple had just adopted the rescue dog, which has different-coloured eyes.

Jonas, 27, posted the same photo on Instagram, adding: "Welcome to the family, Panda. Panda is a Husky Australian Shepard mix rescue and we're already in love."

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, are now a party of five. They have two other dogs: Diana, a chihuahua, and Gino, a German Shepherd.

Like his siblings, the pooch has an Instagram account (@pandathepunk), where his paw parents have been sharing pictures of him taking naps and asking for tummy rubs.