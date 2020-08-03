STAR SURVIVES COVID-19: Bryan Cranston, 64, star of TV series Breaking Bad (2008-2013), says he has recovered from Covid-19 and shared a video of himself donating plasma at a Los Angeles blood bank.

The five-time Emmy winner and two-time Tony Award winner wrote in an Instagram post last Thursday that he was lucky his symptoms were very mild. The actor, who is best known for his role in Breaking Bad as a chemistry teacher who resorts to making and selling crystal meth to pay for his cancer treatment, said he had been vigilant: “I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still... I contracted the virus.”

He said he understood the frustration of people having to practise social distancing. But he warned his followers not to become complacent.

“I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the d*** mask, keep washing your hands and stay socially distant,” he added. “We can prevail – but ONLY if we follow the rules together.”