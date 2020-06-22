SHAWN YUE TO BE DAD AGAIN: Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue and his wife are expecting a second child, he announced on Father's Day yesterday.

He shared the news in a photo taken with his wife and two-year-old son on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. Cody is seen wearing a T-shirt with the words "Best Brother".

Yue, 38, wrote: "My best Father's Day present. From here till the end of my life, it's all of you."

When asked in the comments section of the post if he and his wife, Taiwanese actress Sarah Wang, 31, are expecting a new baby, he replied: "Yes."

Yue is known for his role in the Infernal Affairs film trilogy (2002 to 2003), playing a younger version of Tony Leung's character - who became a spy in the triad.

He also starred in the romance film Love In A Puff (2010) and its sequel Love In The Buff (2012) with Miriam Yeung.

Yue married Wang in 2017 and their son was born the next year in May.