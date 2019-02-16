LOVE IS IN THE COOL AIR: It was a cool way to melt his heart. Prince Harry could not be with wife Meghan Markle on Valentine's Day because he was in Norway, visiting military folk taking part in Exercise Clockwork to learn to survive in extreme weather. The soldiers made it their mission to combat any heartache felt by the 34-year-old, reported Us Weekly.

Prince Harry, expecting his first child with Markle, 37, in April or May, was ushered into an igloo. The interior was plastered with photos of his marriage in May last year. "Love" was in the air, with the help of candles and music. "You weirdos," he said in jest. "It's very kind of you to invite me into your private shrine or whatever you want to call it. And the music, is that part of it? Romantic, isn't it?"

He also asked the soldiers if they had remembered to get flowers for their loved ones for Valentine's Day.