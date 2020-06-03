YOUTUBE STAR KAREN YEUNG'S BABY BUMP: Hong Kong-born YouTube star and beauty influencer Karen Yeung proudly revealed her baby bump as she announced she is 28 weeks pregnant with a girl.

The 30-year-old wrote in an Instagram post on May 25: "Baby has grown SO much this week. Symptoms include: smaller stomach so I can't eat as much, having to pee constantly, not being able to walk as far without my back hurting, panting a lot because my lung capacity is getting smaller."

Yeung, who grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area in California and now lives in Los Angeles, is known for her colourful and dreamy make-up looks.

The beauty and fashion vlogger has more than 1.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel IAmKareno, which she started in 2013. She also has her own fashion label Umo Style and skincare-beauty brand Kloud Face. Yeung married her photographer boyfriend Leo Thom in May last year.