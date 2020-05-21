A BIRTHDAY GIFT OF LIFE: Hong Kong actress Ada Choi has rarely appeared in public since she gave birth to her third child last November.

She is probably busy taking care of her baby boy and also staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Her husband turned 46 on Tuesday and she wished him a happy birthday on social media. She wrote in Chinese: "Dear Mr Zhang, I have nothing to give you for your birthday this year, except the most important part of me – which is my life. May you protect these three lives during your birthday."

Choi, 46, known for her roles in dramas such as Armed Reaction III (2001) and Empresses In The Palace (2011), ended the post with three "love you" and five heart emojis. She posted three photos, including one of the "three lives" – elder daughter Zoe, nine; younger daughter Chloe, seven; and newborn son Le'er.

There was also a collage of her and Zhang carrying the three children after each of them had just been born. Zhang responded on social media: "Wow, you are willing to give up your life for me. What can I say, never-ending love."

Choi told the Hong Kong media last year that she was initially surprised at her third pregnancy as she had decided to stop at two children after giving birth to Chloe in 2013.

Zhang, known for playing Wing Chun master Cheung Tin Chi in Ip Man 3 (2015) and Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy (2018), said last November he also did not expect to be a father again. "We will stop (at three) this time, even if it means me stopping myself," he said.