FROM CATWALK TO FARM: The two supermodel Hadid sisters have swopped designer purses for shovels, planting herbs while under lockdown at their farm in Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, their mother, American-Dutch television personality Yolanda Hadid, posted a series of images of Bella (background), 23, and Gigi Hadid (foreground), 25, planting pots of lavender in face masks, gardening gloves and relaxed attire, looking fresh as daisies.

Older sister Gigi seemed at home with mother nature. She is about five months pregnant with the child of singer Zayn Malik, but did not sport a visible baby bump.

Yolanda Hadid, 56, captioned the photos, "3,000 Lavender Planted", along with the hashtags #FarmLife and #TeamWorkDreamWork.