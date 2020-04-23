WELCOMING LITTLE PEARL: Hong Kong actress Tavia Yeung will celebrate Mother's Day this year.

The 40-year-old, who is married to actor Him Law, announced on social media yesterday that she has given birth to her ''little princess'' and posted a photo of the three of them.

In the photo, both Yeung and Law look in good spirits as she carries her daughter, who is sleeping. A little pony balloon and three framed photos of the couple can also be seen.

The Another Era (2018) actress also disclosed that her daughter has been given the nickname Little Pearl by her mother-in-law.

Law, 35, shared the same photo on social media as well as one of him carrying his daughter and giving her a nose rub. He said it has not been easy for his wife in the 10 months of pregnancy.

Yeung announced her pregnancy on social media in February and disclosed late last month that she was expecting a baby girl. She also told the media her estimated due date was next month and she might opt for a Cesarean section.

However, Little Pearl had other ideas and decided to arrive a few weeks earlier than scheduled.

Law, who is currently filming TVB series Armed Reaction 2020, has taken leave to be with his wife and daughter.