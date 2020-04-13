MAKE-UP FOR THE LOCKDOWN: Celebrity couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are making the most of their time at home, this time with Turner flexing her make-up skills on her husband.

British actress Turner, 24, showed off her makeover handiwork on American singer Jonas, 30, on her Instagram stories last Friday.

Accompanied by the caption “He finally let me do his make-up”, she shared pictures of a nonchalant-looking Jonas in purple-pink eye shadow, even adding a bit of glowy highlighter to his cheekbones.

The Turner-Jonas household has chronicled their social distancing activities, which have included 1980s funk-themed DJ sets by Jonas broadcast on his Instagram Live to his 13.2 million followers.

The couple tied the knot last year.

Turner, who is expecting her first child with him later this year, seems to be relishing time under lockdown.

In a remote interview with talkshow host Conan O’Brien earlier this month, she shared that she is an introvert and homebody.

She said: “If I could stay at home all day, I would, so this is great for me. I leave my house like once a day to walk my dogs and then that’s it.”