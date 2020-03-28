DOG-WALKING DRONE: Working from home or being under quarantine has many people feeling restless, but dogs are enjoying the luxury of spending time with their human friends.

Humans, as well, are taking the opportunity to show their four-legged companions tender loving care.

This is especially true in the case of dog owner Vakis Demetriou. Mr Demetriou, from Limassol, Cyprus, believed that while he needed to stay home, there was no reason why his dog, Oliver, should.

He thus decided to let Oliver out, walking it using a drone.

In a video post shared on Facebook this month, Mr Demetriou wrote: “Fifth-day quarantine. Stay home safe, but don’t forget your dog’s happiness.”

The video shows Oliver, a small white dog trotting along with a drone hovering overhead.

The Facebook video has garnered more than 43,000 shares and 7,000 comments, with many netizens commenting on the adorable sight.

One netizen wrote: “This is so clever and so cute”, while others were inspired by Mr Demetriou’s ingenuity. Another wrote: “A good idea, I’ll have to buy one.”

The video was also posted on Mr Demetriou’s Instagram account, garnering more than 20,000 views.