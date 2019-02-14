On social media

PHOTO: SELENA GOMEZ/INSTAGRAM
WEEKEND WITH GAL PALS: Pop singer Selena Gomez (left), 26, who was back on social media last month after a four-month hiatus, continued her return on Instagram as she posted photos of her spending last weekend with female pals at her best friend Courtney Barry's bachelorette trip, at a beach in Mexico. She captioned the pictures: ''My best friend is getting married, so we celebrated her! Future Mrs Lopez.'' Ms Barry (right) is the founder and president of a social media and marketing agency and is due to wed her fiance Sam Lopez. 

