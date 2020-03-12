"SAFETY FIRST NEXT LEVEL": Many celebrities have taken to social media to express their concerns about the coronavirus outbreak and suggest precautionary measures.

Well, English supermodel Naomi Campbell has taken it several notches up. She posted a picture on Instagram of herself travelling in a full hazmat suit, complete with goggles, a surgical mask and pink rubber gloves.

Seen posing with her matching white suitcase at the airport, the 49-year-old wrote: "Safety First Next Level".

A second picture is a selfie of herself bundled up in a suede sweater that she wore on top of the plastic hazmat suit.

Last July, she posted a video on her YouTube channel, which went viral.

The video was filmed during her trip to Doha, Qatar, and showed her wiping down her seat area in the plane with Dettol wipes while donning rubber gloves.

She then spread a bright-pink seat cover on her seat, before finally sitting down and covering her mouth with a black face mask to avoid getting infected by people "coughing and sneezing" on the flight.

One wonders how she will take things to the next level in the video of her latest sanitising routine, which she has promised to upload to YouTube soon.