CELEBS FLIP THE SWITCH: Many celebrities have been taking part in the "Flip the Switch" challenge. Last Saturday, it was the turn of United States Senator Elizabeth Warren, who had just ended her run in the US presidential race, to get in on the fun.

The challenge, which originated from TikTok, is set to the song Nonstop (2018) by Drake. Two people stand in front of a bathroom mirror filming themselves, one standing closer to the mirror and the other, farther back. Both are usually dancing.

The moment Drake sings, "I just flipped the switch", the screen cuts to black and the two people switch places. Sometimes, they will also switch articles of clothing or imitate the other's mannerisms.

Ms Warren, who made a cameo on Saturday Night Live (SNL) last Saturday, did the switch with her SNL double, Kate McKinnon. The video was posted on the show's Twitter account.

Drake certainly approved, commenting: "Wow I need to come home."

Not to be outdone, singer Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez (both above) also participated in the challenge. Posting the video on his Twitter account on Monday, Rodriguez, in a tight white dress and hoop earrings, makes for an impeccable J.Lo double.

In a post on Instagram, singer Camila Cabello wrote, "we had to do it", switching clothes with her choreographer Calvit Jr.

Other celebrities who have taken part in the challenge include model Emily Ratajkowski and writer Josh Ostrovsky, known professionally as The Fat Jew.