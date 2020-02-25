BEYONCE'S GIRL WINS: Blue Ivy Carter, the eight-year-old daughter of American singer Beyonce and rapper Jay Z, is following in their footsteps and has won her first big music award, for the hit song Brown Skin Girl.

It is featured in an animated film soundtrack, The Lion King: The Gift (2019). Blue Ivy is credited with vocals and songwriting on it. She received the Outstanding Duo/Group award at the 51st National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) awards last Saturday. She shared the win with her mother Beyonce (both above), rapper Saint Jhn and Nigerian artist Wizkid.

The awards honoured outstanding performances of people of colour in the arts. Beyonce was the big winner with six awards, including Outstanding Female Artist and Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album for The Gift.

In an Instagram post, Blue Ivy's grandmother, Tina Knowles Lawson, said she was the youngest artist to win a major award at the NAACP.

"You are giving all the beautiful little brown girls a voice," she wrote.