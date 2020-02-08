SPLITSVILLE FOR MUSICIANS: He kept the beat for Hong Kong singer Sandy Lam, taking on drumming duties at her shows.



Musician Jun Kung, 42, was also her romantic partner for eight years, but her manager has now said the couple have split up.

Lam, 53, was previously married to Taiwan musician Jonathan Lee, 61, with whom she has a daughter.

They divorced in 2004 and Lam started dating Jun in 2011. According to Apple Daily, her daughter, now 21, initially did not get along with Jun, but he won her over after he taught her to play the guitar and drums.

On Thursday, Lam posted about the separation, writing: “It was with hearts full of sorrow that we decided to move on our own paths after eight years of going through thick and thin together. This was a difficult decision but one we consciously made with deep love and caring for each other.”