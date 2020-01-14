FRIENDS REUNION: A reunion special of popular sitcom Friends (1994 to 2004), featuring all its six main characters, is said to be in the works.

But some of them have already had their own mini reunion. On Sunday, actress Jennifer Aniston met Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

The 50-year-old actress posted two photos on Instagram of herself (middle) with Cox (left), 55, and Kudrow (right), 56, with the caption: “Hi from the girls across the hall.”

Aniston generated much buzz when she finally joined the social networking service on Oct 15 last year.

She garnered more than six million followers in less than 24 hours and over eight million likes for her first picture, which features all the Friends – herself, Kudrow, Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

The significance of the photo became clearer a month later when The Hollywood Reporter reported that preliminary talks were under way for the Friends reunion special, which will air on upcoming streaming service HBO Max, a unit of WarnerMedia.

