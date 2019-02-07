BACK FOR THE NEW YEAR: Chinese actress Fan Bingbing, who was embroiled in a tax evasion scandal last year, posted four selfies of herself with little make-up on Weibo on Monday, the eve of Chinese New Year. The photos were accompanied with the caption "Love you all! Happy new year!". Fan has largely vanished from social media after she was involved in a scandal last year over her alleged inking of the so-called "yin-and-yang contracts" in a bid to avoid paying more taxes. The practice involves having one contract spell out the actual payment, while submitting a different one to the tax authorities to declare less income.