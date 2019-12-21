LIGHTING UP LIKE A CHRISTMAS TREE: Jacqueline Wong has not been spotted outside her Hong Kong apartment block in Yau Tong after she returned to Hong Kong last Saturday.

The TVB actress, who fled to the United States to avoid a backlash after she was caught kissing married singer Andy Hui, 52, in April, is just happy to lap up the familiar comforts of home sweet home, it seems.

On Thursday, Wong, 30, updated her Instagram account for the first time after she came back, posting a photo with an annual delight – a Christmas tree.

“Each year, the ornaments get rearranged. The important ones continue to hang proudly, while some are shed and new meaningful ones take their place. “But, all in all, the tree never ceases to light up the room or to give joy to those who see the beauty in it,” she wrote.

Some pundits think Wong could be describing herself as the tree, asking folk not to dismiss her from the entertainment scene, even as she is forced to accept the loss of top TVB actor Kenneth Ma as her boyfriend.

TVB has said it will talk to her about work after Christmas.