GREASE IS THE WORD: "Sandy" and "Danny" had a date again last Friday, 41 years after moviegoers fell in love with their romance in movie Grease in 1978.

Stars Olivia Newton-John, 71, and John Travolta, 65, turned up for a fan meet in Florida dressed like the characters they played in the hit movie musical.

She wore a pleated yellow skirt and cardigan with a white shirt underneath, replaying one of her iconic images from Grease.

"First time in costume since we made the movie. So excited," she captioned a photograph that was posted on Instagram.

The singer later wore a leather jacket - used in Grease - at last Friday's event. A buyer gifted her the item after snapping it up at a recent auction of movie memorabilia for US$243,200 (S$329,174).

Newton-John, who is battling cancer, made the occasion more memorable by singing Hopelessly Devoted To You, the hit ballad from the movie.

Travolta is still busy with acting assignments.