MOTHER’S DAY: JJ Lin, who performs in packed arenas, has been spotted at Melody Karaoke in Singapore.

The home-grown singer was there recently to sing praises of his mother who was celebrating her birthday at the Geylang club, said to be owned by Lin’s family.

Lin, 38, who is based in Taiwan, also posted a photo of himself at Sultan Gate, posing with a mural by Yip Yew Chong which caught his eye.

The singer, who performed in Kuala Lumpur last Saturday, will be holding concerts in Singapore on Dec 21 and 22.

Fans might see his mother then, given that she also appeared on stage in his 2015 show here.

Streaming platform Spotify recently revealed that Taiwanese singer Jay Chou is the most-streamed global artist in Singapore while Lin ranks first among local musicians.