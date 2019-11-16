HITTING GOLD: Henry Golding can look forward to a good Christmas next month. The Malaysian-born star of 2018 hit movie Crazy Rich Asians can celebrate his inclusion in Time magazine's 100 Next list of rising stars, alongside others like singer Billie Eilish and comedienne Lilly Singh.

Posting online, Golding, 32, said he felt honoured to be in the company of "some truly special people".

Michelle Yeoh, his castmate in Crazy Rich Asians, penned a tribute in Time, celebrating "his push for Asian representation" in cinema. She added that he had not "lost sight of where he came from".

In another post, Golding praised "all the sweethearts who waited out in the cold for us" at the London premiere on Monday of his new film Last Christmas. Co-starring Emilia Clarke, the movie is inspired by the music of George Michael and Wham!.