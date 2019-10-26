BABY NAMED RONALDO: Mr Mario Ho, a football fan, has named his son, with Chinese supermodel Ming Xi, Ronaldo. There are Instagram photos of Mr Ho attending Euro 2016. That tournament was won by the Portugal team, captained by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mr Ho, 24, son of Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho, married the 30-year-old supermodel in July. Posting on Instagram on Oct 24, Mr Mario Ho announced that he and Xi have now been upgraded to "parents". He thanked her for "helping me to give birth to a cute and healthy baby".

On his father's wish to have a grandson, Mr Mario Ho wrote: "Today, I can finally tell him he has a grandson." He said his son's Chinese name, Ho Kwong Sun, which sounds like Mr Stanley Ho's Chinese name, Ho Hung Sun, signals that he would like his child to follow in the footsteps of the illustrious grandfather who turns 98 next month..

Hoping that the baby will grow up to be tall, handsome and gifted, he expressed a wish for his son to gain recognition in his own way. But he cheekily added: "No pressure, son, no pressure."