A LITTLE LION’S WELCOME: How do you welcome your father when he returns home for Chinese New Year? Actor Christopher Lee’s four-year-old son Zed donned a costume used in lion dance and waited for his father at Changi Airport. Lee, 47, was so amused by Zed’s cuteness that he was full of smiles and carried his son upon seeing him. He laughed heartily after he realised that he was so engrossed with his son that he neglected for a while his wife, actress Fann Wong, 48, who was also at the airport welcoming him back home. Little Zed seemed to enjoy himself as he performed a little lion dance after Lee put him back on the ground.