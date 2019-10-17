FRIENDS ON INSTAGRAM: Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is finally on Instagram. The 50-year-old actress, who joined on Tuesday, garnered more than six million followers in less than 24 hours and over eight million likes for her first picture, which features her Friends, of course.

It was a rare, full reunion of the main cast of the hit comedy series Friends (1994 to 2004) – (clockwise, from left) Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Aniston herself.

All the cast, aside from Perry, who does not have an Instagram account, were tagged. She captioned the photo: “And now we’re Instagram Friends too. Hi Instagram.”

Celebrities have flooded her comments section to welcome her, including daytime talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres, who said, “I’m so glad they’re still there for you”, referencing Friends’ iconic theme song I’ll Be There For You.

Aniston, who previously had no public social media presence, once said this was because “that’s just giving away one more piece of something that is mine”.

But in a recent interview for her upcoming drama series The Morning Show, she said of social media: “What you resist, persists. It’s something that is a part of our world now and it’s not going away.”