HELLO BABY: American singer Nick Carter has named his newborn daughter Saoirse Reign Carter. The Backstreet Boys singer posted a photo of his wife, fitness guru Lauren Kitt Carter, with the baby in the delivery room on Instagram for the first time.

Nick, 39, and Lauren, 36, welcomed their second child last Wednesday. They also have a son, Odin Reigh, three.

Nick wrote: "To my incredibly strong wife... For 2 years, I watched you endure some of the hardest things a husband could ever witness. Going through the ups and downs of pregnancy all in the hopes that just maybe, with a little help from up above, we would get to this point."

Lauren suffered a miscarriage last year and Nick had to take restraining orders against his brother, fellow singer Aaron Carter, last month after Aaron threatened to kill his pregnant wife and unborn baby.

Nick ended the post with "you are a true Warrior and I love you".