On Social Media

RIHANNA, REALLY?: Is that a photo of a younger Rihanna? Or is the lookalike her twin or even her daughter? The 31-year-old singer herself must have done a doubletake when she spotted this picture because she posted the photo with this caption: "(I) almost drop my phone. How (is this possible)?"

Some netizens asked if this was a new feature of FaceApp which, instead of letting users apply a filter on their selfies to see how they would look 50 years later, allows people to go back to their younger years.

The Rihanna lookalike has been revealed to be a seven-year-old who dreams of becoming a model, according to her mother who posted the photo on a Rihanna fan account.

With the singer now fronting a fashion label, perhaps she could tap the girl for extra wows on the runway?