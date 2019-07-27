DURIAN HUSKS AND HUNKS: Low prices have seen many Singaporeans flocking to stalls islandwide to feast on durians.

But if the pungent fruit is not up to your taste or smell, you can still have a feast - of the visual type.

A hotdudeswithdurian account on Instagram gives you the pick of men who are seen cradling, selling or eating the spiky fruit.

Netizens have had fun shelling out comments, with one person commenting about this muscular durian seller (left): "Durian is often described as divisive - you either love it or hate it. But one thing that's clear is this dude is pleasing to everyone's taste."

Another netizen wrote: "Where was this man when we were in Asia?"

But who planted the seeds of this account that took root in March? An all-female group is reportedly behind this delicious treat.