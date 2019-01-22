BTS THANK SINGAPORE FANS: South Korean boyband BTS charmed tens of thousands of fans at their sold-out show at the National Stadium last Saturday. The K-pop septet - known to be very active on social media - saved one last shoutout to fans. Their official Twitter account under Big Hit Entertainment tweeted three photos - the group holding up signs in Korean which read, "From the day the universe was born, ARMY's (referring to their fans) love was destined"; and one of the crowd at the stadium. The post had garnered about 627,000 likes, 213,000 retweets and 15,000 comments at press time. The day of the concert saw a flurry of activity online from fans as well as the members themselves, with Twitter reporting almost one million tweets related to the concert from Singapore on Saturday.