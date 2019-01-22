On social media

BTS THANK SINGAPORE FANS: South Korean boyband BTS charmed tens of thousands of fans at their sold-out show at the National Stadium last Saturday. The K-pop septet - known to be very active on social media - saved one last shoutout to fans. Their off
South Korean Boyband BTS holding up signs in Korean which reads, "From the day the universe was born, ARMY’s (referring to their fans) love was destined”PHOTO: TWITTER/BTS_BIGHIT
BTS THANK SINGAPORE FANS: South Korean boyband BTS charmed tens of thousands of fans at their sold-out show at the National Stadium last Saturday. The K-pop septet - known to be very active on social media - saved one last shoutout to fans. Their official Twitter account under Big Hit Entertainment tweeted three photos - the group holding up signs in Korean which read, "From the day the universe was born, ARMY's (referring to their fans) love was destined"; and one of the crowd at the stadium. The post had garnered about 627,000 likes, 213,000 retweets and 15,000 comments at press time. The day of the concert saw a flurry of activity online from fans as well as the members themselves, with Twitter reporting almost one million tweets related to the concert from Singapore on Saturday.

