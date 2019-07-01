BABY NO. 3 IS ON THE WAY: Hong Kong actress Ada Choi and her husband, Chinese actor Max Zhang, announced via a video on Weibo last Friday that they are expecting their third child.

In the video, the couple are teasing each other when Zhang asks Choi: "Do you have another person in your tummy?" Choi replies: "Yes." Zhang asks: "Mine?" Choi replies: "Yes... are you scared?" Zhang asks: "What is there to be scared about?" Choi replies: "Are you scared? It's 10 months." Zhang smiles and says: "Everyone is not scared."

Choi and Zhang, both 45, met while filming the TV serial The Paradise in 2003. They have been married for 11 years and have two daughters, aged eight and six.