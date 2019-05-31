AN ACT OF CHARITY?: Detractors have been less than charitable, dismissing Fan Bingbing's recent trip to Tibet as just a bid to repair her tainted image.

The actress, caught in a tax-evasion scandal last year, was ordered to pay 884 million yuan (S$177 million) in overdue taxes and fines.

According to Ming Pao, she was in Tibet to spearhead the work of her charity foundation to identify children in need of treatment for heart problems.

Amid the sceptics' comments, Fan, 37, has defended herself on Weibo, saying: ''(Cultivating a good self) is not in the temple, not in the incense, not in the ceremony, not in the scriptures, not in the words, but the action that comes from the heart, the wisdom you acquired by understanding the cause and effect.''