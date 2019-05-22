DANY SAYS GOODBYE: British actress Emilia Clarke, who played "Mother of Dragons" Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones (GOT), posted an emotional farewell message on Instagram hours before the final episode of the HBO series aired on Sunday in the United States. The 32-year-old star, who first played the character eight years ago, wrote, "The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart... Game Of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being." She thanked the "dear kind magical fans" and ended the post with "And now our watch has ended", a reference to the Night's Watch's vows in GOT. The star of movies Terminator Genisys (2015) and Me Before You (2016) also posted a photo of the GOT main cast in costume (above), another photo of them at a gathering, and two photos of her in the iconic Daenerys hairdo on Instagram.