STALKED ON THE RED CARPET: Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis was "stalked" at the recent Golden Globes red carpet. Tweeting about her self-defence response, she wrote: "I specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji and Moet where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera.

"I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn't want to be doing advertising for either."

Referring to a photo that was snapped, she added: "Clearly, this angle shows that I moved from her being behind me and yet from the side it still happens."

She was not the only celebrity targeted as the Fiji Water Girl was also seen in almost every other star's photo.

Curtis, who wants a peaceful resolution, said: "The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products."