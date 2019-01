MARGOT ROBBIE TO PLAY BARBIE IN FILM: The Australian actress, who stars as Queen Elizabeth in Mary Queen Of Scots, is set to play the queen of dolls - Barbie - in a live-action film based on the icon. "Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery. Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president," Robbie said.