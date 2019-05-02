Obamas back 7 Netflix projects

NEW YORK • Coming soon: a documentary that examines life in American state Ohio, where a Chinese billionaire opened a factory in a former General Motors plant and hired 2,000 people.

That is among seven projects announced by Mr Barack Obama and wife Michelle's company, Higher Ground Productions, 11 months after striking a deal with Netflix.

The former president and first lady inked a multi-year pact to produce shows and films.

With the deal, the Obamas will be able to reach 148 million paying subscribers. But there is something they apparently have no interest in: mounting an attack on the current Trump administration.

The Obamas are intent on avoiding any material that could inflame tensions at a red-hot political moment, particularly as campaigning for the 2020 presidential election begins to ramp up.

"Touching on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights and much more, we believe each of these productions won't just entertain, but will also educate, connect and inspire us all," Mr Obama said in a statement.

Among the projects is Bloom, a drama series set in post-World War II New York that will explore the "barriers faced by women and people of colour in an era marked by hurdles but also tremendous progress".

There is also Listen To Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents, a half-hour series for pre-schoolers that will "take young children and their families around the globe on an adventure that tells us the story of our food".

NYTIMES