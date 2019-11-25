Night of the Horse and Rooster

It was a showdown between two major Mandarin entertainment awards ceremonies last Saturday as the Golden Horse and Golden Rooster awards went head to head.

Taipei's Golden Horse Awards, long seen as the Oscars of Mandarin cinema, was snubbed by the Chinese authorities this year after a film-maker made a speech onstage last year supporting Taiwanese independence. Reconciliation next year seems difficult, too, as several Golden Horse Award winners this year made speeches expressing support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests.

While Chinese stars and many Hong Kong stars were banned from competing for the Golden Horse, they showed up in full force for China's own awards ceremony - the Golden Rooster Awards - which was held in Xiamen on the same day as the Taipei show.

Family drama So Long, My Son was the big winner of the night taking home Best Script Writer, Actor and Actress.

Here are the fashion highlights.