Night of the Horse and Rooster

GOLDEN HORSE AWARDS: Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann, who picked up Best Leading Actress at the Golden Horse Awards for her performance in Singaporean film-maker Anthony Chen’s Wet Season, wore a red strapless dress with diagonal stripes across the torso (left) on the red carpet. She changed into a sleek black dress with a cold shoulder design (right) for the ceremony.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE, WEIBO, XINHUA
GOLDEN HORSE AWARDS: Malaysian actress Angelica Lee Sinje, who was nominated for Best Leading Actress at the Golden Horse Awards, went for a sexy ensemble on the red carpet when she showed up in a see-through laser-cut white dress, flaunting her good figure and black undergarments.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE, WEIBO, XINHUA
GOLDEN HORSE AWARDS: The Golden Horse Awards’ Best Supporting Actress Winnie Chang and Best Supporting Actor Liu Kuan-ting took risks with their outfits. The heavily pregnant Chang jazzed up a simple white dress with an armour-like breastplate on one side of her dress and silver jewellery on her arm. Liu was in a bold red double-breasted suit with a patterned black shirt.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE, WEIBO, XINHUA
GOLDEN ROOSTER AWARDS: At the Golden Rooster Awards, Chinese actress Yong Mei took home the Best Actress award for her role in So Long, My Son as a mother dealing with the loss of her only son. She looked every bit a winner in a royal blue dress with embroidery detail at the waist.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE, WEIBO, XINHUA
GOLDEN ROOSTER AWARDS: Popular Chinese actress Yang Mi and Story Of Yanxi Palace star Qin Lan posed on the red carpet. Yang sported a bright red dress with a high slit and curly black hair. Qin was in a glittery strapless dress with a colour gradient effect and styled her hair in a pulled-back low ponytail.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE, WEIBO, XINHUA
GOLDEN ROOSTER AWARDS: Chinese actress Li Bingbing took the unconventional route, eschewing princess gowns for a belted checked get-up paired with knee-high boots.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE, WEIBO, XINHUA
It was all glamour at the awards shows of the Mandarin film industry

It was a showdown between two major Mandarin entertainment awards ceremonies last Saturday as the Golden Horse and Golden Rooster awards went head to head.

Taipei's Golden Horse Awards, long seen as the Oscars of Mandarin cinema, was snubbed by the Chinese authorities this year after a film-maker made a speech onstage last year supporting Taiwanese independence. Reconciliation next year seems difficult, too, as several Golden Horse Award winners this year made speeches expressing support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests.

While Chinese stars and many Hong Kong stars were banned from competing for the Golden Horse, they showed up in full force for China's own awards ceremony - the Golden Rooster Awards - which was held in Xiamen on the same day as the Taipei show.

Family drama So Long, My Son was the big winner of the night taking home Best Script Writer, Actor and Actress.

Here are the fashion highlights.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 25, 2019, with the headline 'Night of the Horse and Rooster'.
