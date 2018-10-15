New series FBI focuses on heroism

For once, Dick Wolf (below) - godfather of the television procedural with his popular Law & Order and Chicago franchises - has a new show that is not about policemen, lawyers, firemen or doctors.

FBI, which airs on Wednesdays at 9.45pm (Blue Ant Entertainment, StarHub TV Channel 509), is his first dive into the world of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which deals with terrorism and other large-scale and more serious crimes in America.