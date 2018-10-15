New series FBI focuses on heroism

FBI stars (from left) Jeremy Sisto, Zeeko Zaki and Missy Peregrym as federal agents.PHOTO: CBS STUDIOS
1 hour ago

Creator Dick Wolf says the new TV show will steer clear of politics and celebrate the troops on the ground

Alison de Souza in Los Angeles

For once, Dick Wolf (below) - godfather of the television procedural with his popular Law & Order and Chicago franchises - has a new show that is not about policemen, lawyers, firemen or doctors.

FBI, which airs on Wednesdays at 9.45pm (Blue Ant Entertainment, StarHub TV Channel 509), is his first dive into the world of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which deals with terrorism and other large-scale and more serious crimes in America.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 15, 2018, with the headline 'New series FBI focuses on heroism'. Print Edition | Subscribe
