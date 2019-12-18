New Products

Leica SL2

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

$9,400 (body only)

This is the successor to the original SL launched in 2015. The SL2 features a 47-megapixel full-frame image sensor (up from SL's 24-megapixel sensor), a 3.2-inch display (up from 2.95 inch) and an electronic viewfinder with 5.76 million dots of resolution (up from 4.4 million dots).

There is also now an in-body image stabiliser, thereby helping to prevent camera shakes regardless of what lens you are using. And its body has been weather-sealed so you can use it in the rain.

Creative Sound Blaster G3

AUDIO ACCESSORY

$79

The Creative Sound Blaster G3 is a USB-C digital-to-analogue converter amplifier with the ability to drive studio-grade headphones with up to 300 ohms of impedance. When connected to a PC or Mac, it is able to output virtual 7.1 channel surround sound.

It works with game consoles such as PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in fuss-free, plug and play manner. Palm-sized and lightweight (32g) , it is perfect for those always on the go.

Audeze LCD-1

OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

$629

High-end audio equipment maker Audeze has launched a pair of compact and lightweight reference headphones with the LCD-1, which weighs a relatively light 250g. These open-back headphones are foldable for easy portability and feature genuine lambskin leather memory foam ear pads and headband for comfort.

Using Audeze's patented and ultra-thin Uniforce diaphragms and Fluxor magnets, the LCD-1 is said to provide powerful sound and unparalleled sonic details. In addition, its 90mm over-ear planar magnetic drivers help provide a wide dynamic range.

Canon Pixma G7070

ALL-IN-ONE PRINTER

$499

If you are looking for an all-in-one printer for your home office, consider the Canon Pixma G7070.

This multifunctional printer is able to print, copy, scan and fax. Its 35-sheet automatic document feeder allows easy scanning of multiple documents. It can print up to 8,300 black-and-white A4 pages or 7,700 A4 colour documents on its bundled set of four ink bottles. It has wireless capability and supports Apple AirPrint, Mopria and Canon Print Service (Android plugin) for easy, direct printing.

Garmin Rey Special Edition Smartwatch

SMARTWATCH

$629

The latest Star Wars movie, Rise Of The Skywalker, opens tomorrow. Get into the rebellious mood with Garmin's Rey Special Edition Smartwatch.

Inspired by lead character Rey and her ascension into Jedi-hood, the smartwatch's white leather band is modelled after her looks in the upcoming movie. On the watch face is a Jedi insignia engraved on a silver bezel, symbolic of Rey's lightsaber. Her inspirational quote "Nothing's impossible" is emblazoned on the watch case's rear. This GPS smartwatch also tracks daily physical activities and displays notifications.

Adidas Ultraboost 20

RUNNING SHOES

$260

Adidas' flagship performance running shoes get a refresh with the Ultraboost 20. The new model features the company's iconic Boost midsole, which is known for its energy-return capability, while its Stretchweb outsole gives maximum traction on all surfaces.

Its new Primeknit upper, which has fibres stitched with precision down to the millimetre, provides excellent support and flexible fit for the foot.

Compiled by Trevor Tan