New Products

Ultimaker S3

3D PRINTER

$6,888

For 3D printing enthusiasts and hobbyists, the Ultimaker S3 might just be the ideal 3D printer to churn out projects at home.

It has a touchscreen for easy operation and pre-defined print settings for precise 3D printing. Its feeder wheels are made of hardened steel, so one can use almost any type of 2.85mm filament, such as nylon and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, for printing. Its dual filament flow sensors will detect empty filament spools and automatically pause print jobs.

Vivo Nex 3

SMARTPHONE

$1,299, available from Nov 2

The Vivo Nex 3 has a 6.89-inch display that extends from side to side for a whopping 99.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

It uses side virtual buttons with haptic feedback and has a 16-megapixel front-facing pop-up camera. Its rear triple camera system comprises a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera.

Axtro Fit 2

FITNESS TRACKER

$19, available at www.axtrosports.com/axtro-fit-2

The National Steps Challenge Season 5 organised by the Health Promotion Board will kick off on Oct 26 and the new Axtro Fit 2 is one of the two official fitness trackers.

Made by local company Axtro, the fitness tracker comes with a colour screen and has a more accurate heart-rate monitor and a longer battery life than the original model. Fit 2 will be given out free to those in the Silver Generation (individuals born in 1959 or earlier), while stocks last. It is also available for purchase online.

LG Puricare

AIR PURIFIER

$1,099

To protect your family against the harmful effects of air pollution, you might want to get the LG Puricare.

This cylindrical-shaped device is said to deliver 360-degree air purification and all-round flow of clean air up to 8m away. Its clean booster - located on top of the device - removes dust at up to 74 per cent faster than conventional air purifiers.

Logitech MX Master 3

MOUSE

$169, available end of this month

The third iteration of Logitech's MX Master wireless mouse series gets better with the new electromagnetic MagSpeed scroll wheel, which quietly shifts between ratchet and hyper-fast modes using controlled electromagnetic pulses so you can effortlessly scroll through 1,000 lines in a second.

Its 4,000-dots-per-inch sensor is said to work on any surface, including glass. Its battery can last up to 70 days on a single charge.

Otterbox Otter + Pop Symmetry for iPhone 11

SMARTPHONE CASE

$79.90

Available for the Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, the Otterbox Otter + Pop Symmetry combines Otterbox's famed protection with PopSockets PopGrip's convenience.

The PopGrip is integrated into the polycarbonate case, so you can easily pull it out - via its iconic accordion mechanism - to function as a grip or stand. When not in use, push the PopGrip back for a slim case that slips easily into your pocket.

Compiled by Trevor Tan