New Products

Sony Xperia 1

SMARTPHONE

$1,299

The Sony Xperia 1 is the world's first smartphone with a 4K 21:9 Oled display and high dynamic range (HDR) remastering technologies, according to its maker.

The 6.5-inch Android smartphone has a rear 12-megapixel triple-camera system that includes a 16mm camera to capture wide landscapes, an all-purpose 26mm camera and a 52mm telephoto camera for subjects further away. It also has Eye Auto-Focus - a feature found in Sony's digital compact and mirrorless cameras - to make sure your subject's eyes are sharp in photos.

Canon EOS 90D

DSLR

$1,779 (body only), availability to be confirmed

Canon's latest mid-range DSLR camera, EOS 90D, comes with high-end features, including a 32.5-megapixel APS-C image sensor and Canon's Digic 8 image processor that can work with sensitivity settings as high as ISO 51,200.

Other standout features include its 45 AF (auto focus) points capability, 11 frames per second shooting speed and Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS Auto Focus (AF) technology that enables fast AF for video-shooting in the Live View mode.

Acronis True Image 2020

SOFTWARE

From $69

The latest version of the backup software Acronis True Image now makes the process easier and more efficient by replicating backups in the cloud automatically, so there is always an off-site copy available for data recovery.

It also has built-in anti-malware that is powered by artificial intelligence to guard against ransomware and cryptojacking attacks. A notification centre on the PC desktop tray lets users monitor the backup status or any issues.

Casio Privia PX-S1000 Red Edition

DIGITAL PIANO

$1,250

To mark the 15th anniversary of its Privia line of digital pianos, Casio has launched the PX-S1000 Red Edition. Clad in a bright red finish, it features an 88-key keyboard with a touch-sensitive operating panel, in a body that is 20 per cent slimmer than the previous model. It can be connected to Casio's Chordana Play app to change the tone of the piano or play pre-set songs.

Ecovacs Deebot 710

ROBOT VACUUM CLEANER

$429

Powered by Ecovacs' Smart Navi 2.0 mapping technology and equipped with a camera, the Deebot 710 can map out your entire house and plan an optimal vacuuming path.

The robot vacuum cleaner has sensors to ensure it will not fall off stairs and can avoid obstacles to prevent damaging furniture. It is compatible with Google Home and Amazon Echo, so you can activate it through voice commands.

Lifeproof Next for Galaxy Note10+

SMARTPHONE CASE

$104.90

Protect your Samsung Galaxy Note10+ smartphone with the Lifeproof Next case, which has a two-piece design said to protect against drops from up to 2m in height and prevent snow and dirt intrusion.

Its mesh cover keeps debris away from the smartphone speakers, while its raised bevelled edges protect the smartphone display when the phone is dropped face-down. Plus, its transparent shell lets you show off the elegant design of your Note10+.

Compiled by Trevor Tan