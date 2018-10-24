New products

LG B8S

OLED TV

$4,299 (55 inches); $6,399 (65 inches)

LG's B8S Oled TV comes with the South Korean chaebol's a 7 processor, which is said to provide true-to-life images with rich colours and great sharpness. Available in screen sizes of 55 inches and 65 inches, it is equipped with 4K Cinema HDR (high dynamic range) that supports major HDR formats such as Dolby Vision and HDR10 Pro. The webOS-powered smart TV features the new ThinQ AI technology that allows for voice-activated controls, such as setting the TV timer and changing the picture mode.

Devialet Phantom Reactor

WIRELESS SPEAKERS

From $1,890, available Nov 14

Luxury French audio brand Devialet has updated its iconic Phantom wireless speakers series with the Reactor. With a weight of 5kg and a volume of 3 litres, the Reactor is about half as heavy as and four times smaller than the original, while keeping its spherical iconic design. Yet, it is said to deliver audio without any distortion, saturation or background noise.

Available in power outputs of 600W and 900W, the Reactor can be operated wirelessly via Bluetooth or through an analogue or optical jack connection.

Uniq Vertex

WIRELESS CHARGER

$69

If you love the convenience of wireless charging, the Uniq Vertex 10W foldable wireless charger could be the one to take on your travels. It can be tilted up to become a stand or a dock, or folded flat to just 15mm thick to fit into your bag. Its three-coil design allows charging regardless of the phone's orientation.

Sony 24mm f/1.4 G Master

CAMERA LENS

$2,099

If you are a Sony a7 full-frame mirrorless camera user looking for a fast prime lens, get the Sony 24mm f/1.4 G Master. It features a compact and lightweight design and tips the scales at only 445g.

It has 13 glass elements in 10 groups,with two extreme aspherical elements for suppressing flare and three extra-low dispersion elements to reduce chromatic aberration for high-resolution images. Its large f/1.4 aperture allows for beautiful bokeh effects.

Epson L3150

PRINTER

$279

Looking for an affordable printer that prints and scans? Consider the Epson L3150.

It lets users print and scan directly from their smart devices using the Epson iPrint app (Android and iOS) or Google Cloud Print.

It can print up to 33 monochrome A4 pages a minute and 15 A4 colour pages a minute. It has an integrated ink tank that keeps the printer compact and allows spill-free and error-free refilling of individual ink bottles.

Ecovacs Winbot X

HOME APPLIANCE

$599

Cleaning windows is no longer a chore with the Ecovacs Winbot X, a cordless window cleaning robot powered by an internal battery that is said to last 50 minutes.

It uses a Safety Tether System that firmly secures it to the window glass and prevents it from losing grip and falling off. A suction cup allows the Winbot X to stay on glass for an extra 30 minutes in the event of a failure or flat battery, giving users enough time to detach it from their windows.

Compiled by Trevor Tan