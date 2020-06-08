New hope for patients with lung cancer

Patients with advanced stage small cell lung cancer may have a chance of living longer, thanks to a treatment that combines chemotherapy with immunotherapy, which was shown in a study to reduce the risk of death by 30 per cent.

It is the first breakthrough in treating the aggressive disease in more than 20 years, says medical director of biotechnology company Roche Singapore, Dr Sivabalan Sivanesan.

Small cell lung cancer - so called because, viewed under a microscope, the cells of this cancer's tumours are small, compared with other lung cancers - accounts for 10 to 15 per cent of all lung cancer cases in Singapore, according to SingHealth.

It is more aggressive than the more common non-small cell lung cancer, growing and spreading quickly to other parts of the body through the bloodstream.

In the advanced stage, the cancer would have already spread to the other lung, lymph nodes on the other side of the chest or other organs, ruling out surgery as a treatment option.

Dr Lim Hong Liang, a senior consultant specialising in medical oncology at Parkway Cancer Centre, says: "Surgery may be considered in the very rare cases where the tumour is small and has not spread to other areas."

He adds that chemotherapy alone used to be the standard treatment for patients who had just been diagnosed with advanced stage small cell lung cancer.

"Although the majority of patients will improve with chemotherapy, the duration of control is brief, measured in terms of months. When the disease worsens, the tumour usually progresses rapidly and the chance of control with further chemotherapy is low," he says.

With immunotherapy, drugs are used to stimulate or make changes to the body's immune system to help it identify and fight cancer cells.

The new treatment combining chemotherapy and immunotherapy follows a study conducted by Roche between June 2016 and May 2017, involving 403 patients at 115 medical centres in more than 20 countries including the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, China and South Korea.

This study examined the effectiveness of the immunotherapy drug atezolizumab, which belongs to a class of drugs called checkpoint inhibitors, in patients with advanced stage small cell lung cancer. Atezolizumab is sold under the brand name Tecentriq.

Patients in advanced stages of this cancer who received immunotherapy and chemotherapy intravenously showed an improvement in median survival from 10.3 months to 12.3 months, which translated to a 30 per cent reduction in risk of death.

The study also found they survived 5.2 months without the disease worsening, compared with 4.3 months in the chemotherapy-only group.

Generally, patients undergoing immunotherapy will experience fatigue, reduced appetite, nausea and diarrhoea.

Dr Ross Soo, a senior consultant in the haematology-oncology department at the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS), says: "The approval of atezolizumab provides a new immunotherapy treatment option for patients in Singapore, giving renewed hope to those living with an aggressive disease that is extremely difficult to treat."

Dr Sivanesan says there are close to 20 patients in Singapore who have started the treatment, mainly in Tan Tock Seng Hospital and National University Hospital.

Apart from Singapore and the US, the combined treatment has also been approved in Europe and China.

Though the combined use of immunotherapy and chemotherapy has been approved by the Health Sciences Authority of Singapore (HSA) only in March this year, there are some patients here who have been on the treatment earlier.

According to the Singapore Medical Council, doctors in Singapore may consider the use of off-label HSA-registered drugs for their patients.

The use of these drugs should be in the patient's best interests and there should also be sufficient evidence of efficacy and safety in its application.

Dr Wong Chiung Ing, a senior consultant specialising in medical oncology at Parkway Cancer Centre, says her patient has been treated with atezolizumab for advanced small cell lung cancer since April 2018 and has been responding well. The 72-year-old previously received only chemotherapy.

Dr Wong says she made the decision to use immunotherapy together with chemotherapy "out of the patient's best interest", as the patient was not responding well to conventional chemotherapy.

She notes that there was some promising data shown in the study Roche conducted, so she decided to try the combined treatment.

She says: "I believe it is well tolerated and was hopeful it could provide the patient with a better outcome and an improved quality of life.

The patient's condition has remained stable for the last two years. He has no side effects from the treatment and has maintained a good quality of life."

Says Dr Lim, who also has a patient who has been on atezolizumab for almost a year, with his disease well under control: "I am optimistic of the same health outcomes for other patients."

Dr Soo, who leads the lung tumour group at NCIS, says his team's experience with the use of atezolizumab and chemotherapy in patients has been "positive and favourable, with side effects being manageable".

Dr Wong Seng Weng, a consultant medical oncologist at The Cancer Centre, says: "With this new cancer immunotherapy, which will help to slow progression of the disease, the management of patients with advanced stage small cell lung cancer will be redefined since survival rates are largely dependent on early diagnosis and treatment."

A rarer, more malignant lung cancer

In Singapore, lung cancer is the No. 1 killer cancer in males and No. 2 in females.

It is the second most common cancer in men, and the third most common cancer in women, and accounted for more than 27 per cent and nearly 17 per cent of cancer deaths between 2011 and 2015 in males and females respectively, according to the Singapore Cancer Registry.

Globally, lung cancer is also the leading killer among all cancers. In 2018, it accounted for 1.76 million out of 9.6 million cancer deaths, based on World Health Organisation figures.

Lung cancer can be broadly divided into small and non-small cell lung cancers, which have an incidence of 10 to 15 per cent and 85 to 90 per cent respectively.

The cancer originates from tissues of the lung, usually from cells lining the air passages. Symptoms include a persistent or worsening cough, shortness of breath, chest pain and coughing up blood.

The cancer can lead to bleeding in the lungs and infections such as pneumonia and sepsis; and interfere with the functions of other organs it spreads to, and other complications that can lead to death.

Early detection of non-small cell lung cancer with immediate treatment can offer a chance of successful recovery. Treatment may involve a combination of methods such as surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy.

Small cell lung cancer is more aggressive. It usually grows and spreads quickly to other parts of the body through the bloodstream.

Because there are usually no symptoms in early stages, small cell lung cancer is usually not diagnosed until it is advanced - when a tumour has grown to a large size, or the cancer has started to metastasise or spread to nearby lymph nodes or other parts of the body.

It is usually treated with chemotherapy alone or in combination with radiotherapy.

Most lung cancers are associated with people who smoke and are above 60 years old. Other risk factors for lung cancer include being exposed to radiation such as radon (a radioactive gas), asbestos, arsenic, chromium, nickel, soot and tar in workplaces as well as living in places with air pollution.

Some studies report that those with family members who had lung cancer may be at a slightly increased risk of the disease.

However, Dr Wong Seng Weng, a consultant medical oncologist at The Cancer Centre, says: "This is not necessarily observed in small cell lung cancer. In any case, hereditary factors do not play the main role in the incidence of lung cancer."

A positive family history is not always regarded as an indication to recommend routine lung cancer screening, he adds.

